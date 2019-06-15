Skip to Main Content
(Live at 4:00 pm ET) 2019 National Pro Fastpitch on CBC: Beijing Eagles at Canadian Wild
Sports·Live

The Canadian Wild takes on the Beijing Shougang Eagles at Sprenger Stadium in Avon, OH.
The Canadian Wild takes on the Beijing Shougang Eagles at Sprenger Stadium in Avon, OH.