Live

(Live at 3:30 am ET) 2019 Junior World Ski Championships on CBC - Men's Slalom

The 1st and 2nd runs of the junior Men's Slalom from the Skistadium Aloch Pozza and San Pellegrino Pass in Val di Fassa, Italy.

Social Sharing

The 1st and 2nd runs of the junior Men's Slalom from the Skistadium Aloch Pozza and San Pellegrino Pass in Val di Fassa, Italy. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories