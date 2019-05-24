Skip to Main Content
(Live at 2:50 pm ET) 2019 Summer National Diving Championships: Men's 1m and Women's 3m Finals - Windsor
Sports·Live

(Live at 2:50 pm ET) 2019 Summer National Diving Championships: Men's 1m and Women's 3m Finals - Windsor

Watch Men's 1m & Women's 3m Finals from the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre in Windsor, ON.
Watch Men's 1m & Women's 3m Finals from the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre in Windsor, ON. 0:00