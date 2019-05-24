Skip to Main Content
(Live at 2:45 pm ET) 2019 Rugby Football League Championship on CBC: Sheffield Eagles vs Toronto Wolfpack
Sports·Live

Watch the Toronto Wolfpack's visit the Sheffield Eagles at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in Sheffield, UK.
