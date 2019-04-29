Skip to Main Content
(Live at 2:30 pm ET) 2019 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships on CBC: Northern Ontario vs Saskatchewan 1
Sports·Live

(Live at 2:30 pm ET) 2019 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships on CBC: Northern Ontario vs Saskatchewan 1

Northern Ontario takes on Saskatchewan 1 in Wheelchair Curling from Boucherville, QC.
Northern Ontario takes on Saskatchewan 1 in Wheelchair Curling from Boucherville, QC. 0:00