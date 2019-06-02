Skip to Main Content
(Live at 2:00 pm ET) 2019 NORCECA Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup on CBC: Canada vs Puerto Rico
Sports·Live

(Live at 2:00 pm ET) 2019 NORCECA Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup on CBC: Canada vs Puerto Rico

Watch as Canada squares off against Puerto Rico in Women's volleyball from the Sportplex Beau Château in Châteauguay, QC.
Watch as Canada squares off against Puerto Rico in Women's volleyball from the Sportplex Beau Château in Châteauguay, QC. 0:00