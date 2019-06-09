Skip to Main Content
(Live at 2:00 PM) Championship Show Jumping on CBC: Spruce Meadows - The ATCO Classic
Sports·Live

(Live at 2:00 PM) Championship Show Jumping on CBC: Spruce Meadows - The ATCO Classic

The best show jumpers compete at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, AB.
The best show jumpers compete at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, AB. 0:00