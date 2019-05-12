Skip to Main Content
(Live at 12:30 pm ET) Canadian Premier League on CBC: Cavalry FC at Forge FC
Sports·Live

CBC presents the Canadian Premier league. Watch the Cavalry FC face off against the Forge FC at the Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Canada.
