Skip to Main Content
(Live at 12:30 pm ET) 2019 World Para Hockey Championships on CBC: USA vs Canada
Sports·Live

(Live at 12:30 pm ET) 2019 World Para Hockey Championships on CBC: USA vs Canada

Watch classic Para Hockey action as Canada takes on the USA from Ostravar, Czech Republic.
Watch classic Para Hockey action as Canada takes on the USA from Ostravar, Czech Republic. 0:00