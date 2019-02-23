Skip to Main Content
(Live at 12:00 pm ET) Road to the Olympic Games: Championship Figure Skating on CBC - Four Continents
Live

(Live at 12:00 pm ET) Road to the Olympic Games: Championship Figure Skating on CBC - Four Continents

Some of the world's best figure skaters compete at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Some of the world's best figure skaters compete at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. 0:00

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us