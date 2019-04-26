Skip to Main Content
(Live at 12:00 pm ET) 2019 FINA Diving World Series on CBC: Women's & Men's 10m Synchro Finals - Montreal
Sports·Live

(Live at 12:00 pm ET) 2019 FINA Diving World Series on CBC: Women's & Men's 10m Synchro Finals - Montreal

Women's and Men's 10m Synchro diving from Centre Sportif du Parc olympique de Montréal in Montréal, QC.
Women's and Men's 10m Synchro diving from Centre Sportif du Parc olympique de Montréal in Montréal, QC. 0:00