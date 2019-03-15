Skip to Main Content
(Live at 11:30 am ET) 2019 USport & Canadian College Curling Championships on CBC
Live

(Live at 11:30 am ET) 2019 USport & Canadian College Curling Championships on CBC

College Curling from Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton, NB.
College Curling from Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton, NB. 0:00

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us