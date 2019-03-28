Skip to Main Content
(Live at 11:30 am ET) 2019 Canadian Senior Curling Championships: Women's Semifinal
Live

(Live at 11:30 am ET) 2019 Canadian Senior Curling Championships: Women's Semifinal

Women's Semifinal Match of Senior Curling from the Chilliwack Curling and Community Centre in Chilliwack, BC.
Women's Semifinal Match of Senior Curling from the Chilliwack Curling and Community Centre in Chilliwack, BC. 0:00

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us