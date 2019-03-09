Skip to Main Content
(Live at 11:00 am ET) 2019 World Junior Figure Skating Championships on CBC - Ladies Free Dance
Live

(Live at 11:00 am ET) 2019 World Junior Figure Skating Championships on CBC - Ladies Free Dance

Ladies Free Dance Figure Skating from the Dom Sportova in Zagreb, Croatia.
Ladies Free Dance Figure Skating from the Dom Sportova in Zagreb, Croatia. 0:00

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us