Skip to Main Content
(Live at 10:00 pm ET) Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Edmonton Stingers vs Fraser Valley Bandits
Sports·Live

(Live at 10:00 pm ET) Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Edmonton Stingers vs Fraser Valley Bandits

The Fraser Valley Bandits take on the Edmonton Stingers at their home court in Abbotsford, BC.
The Fraser Valley Bandits take on the Edmonton Stingers at their home court in Abbotsford, BC. 0:00