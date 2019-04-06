Skip to Main Content
(Live at 10:00 am ET) 2019 Rugby Football League Championship on CBC: Toronto Wolfpack vs Sheffield Eagles
Sports·Live

(Live at 10:00 am ET) 2019 Rugby Football League Championship on CBC: Toronto Wolfpack vs Sheffield Eagles

Watch international rugby as the Toronto Wolfpack play the Scheffield Eagles.
Watch international rugby as the Toronto Wolfpack play the Scheffield Eagles. 0:00