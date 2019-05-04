Skip to Main Content
(Live at 1:00 pm ET) 2019 Rugby Football League Championship on CBC: Toronto Wolfpack vs Bradford Bulls
Sports·Live

(Live at 1:00 pm ET) 2019 Rugby Football League Championship on CBC: Toronto Wolfpack vs Bradford Bulls

Watch the Toronto Wolfpack's host the Bradford Bulls from Lamport Stadium in downtown Toronto, ON.
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack's host the Bradford Bulls from Lamport Stadium in downtown Toronto, ON. 0:00