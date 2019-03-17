Live

(Live at 1:00 pm ET) 2019 Rugby Football League Championship on CBC: Toronto Wolfpack vs Batley Bulldogs

Watch transcontinental rugby as the Toronto Wolfpack visit the Batley Bulldogs at Mount Pleasant Stadium in Batley, UK.

Social Sharing

Watch transcontinental rugby as the Toronto Wolfpack visit the Batley Bulldogs at Mount Pleasant Stadium in Batley, UK. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories