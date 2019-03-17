Skip to Main Content
(Live at 1:00 pm ET) 2019 Rugby Football League Championship on CBC: Toronto Wolfpack vs Batley Bulldogs
Watch transcontinental rugby as the Toronto Wolfpack visit the Batley Bulldogs at Mount Pleasant Stadium in Batley, UK.
