Skip to Main Content
Leya Buchanan wins women's 200m at Canadian championships
Sports·Video

Leya Buchanan wins women's 200m at Canadian championships

Leya Buchanan finishes 1st in the 200-metre final with a time of 23.25 seconds.
Leya Buchanan finishes 1st in the 200-metre final with a time of 23.25 seconds. 0:36
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports