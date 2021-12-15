Skip to Main Content
Sports·New

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title

Lewis Hamilton picked up a new title only days after losing one on the track. The seven-time Formula One champion received a knighthood on Wednesday at Windsor Castle but declined to speak to the media afterward.

36-year-old gets the honourary title of "Sir" after being knighted by the Prince of Wales

The Associated Press ·
Sir Lewis Hamilton after he was made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. (Andrew Matthews/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton picked up a new title only days after losing one on the track.

The seven-time Formula One champion received a knighthood on Wednesday at Windsor Castle but declined to speak to the media afterward.

In a controversial finish on Sunday, Max Verstappen won his first world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a pass of Hamilton on the final lap of a riveting season. It denied Hamilton a record-breaking eighth title.

Hamilton gets the honourary title of "Sir" after being knighted by the Prince of Wales for services to motorsports.

The 36-year-old Briton was joined by his mother, Carmen Lockhart. When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: "Thank you."

Three other F1 drivers have been knighted: Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart. Hamilton is the first to be awarded while still competing in the sport.

The Mercedes driver had been seeking his fifth consecutive title and eighth overall to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher. The deployment of the safety car after a late crash at the Yas Marina Circuit wiped out the lead Hamilton had built over his Red Bull rival, and Verstappen had the late advantage because he was using fresher tires.

Mercedes filed protests immediately after the finish.

WATCH | Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi grand prix:

Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in exciting finish

3 days ago
Duration 3:09
Canadian Nicholas Latifi crashed in the final laps of the F1 finale Sunday. With one lap remaining, 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was defeated by Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who claimed the race win and was crowned world champion. 3:09
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now