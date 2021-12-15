Leafs, Raptors, Senators to have 50 per cent fan capacity amid COVID-19 surge

The new COVID-19 surge is impacting sports fans in Ontario.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors plus the Ottawa Senators will see their venue capacity reduced to 50 per cent at home games starting Saturday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled the new rules on Wednesday amid the rise of cases and the new Omicron variant.

"This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn," the Ontario government said in a release.

The rule, which also impacts other sports leagues such as the Ontario Hockey League, states that any venue with the capacity for 1,000 or more people, will see allowable limits capped at 50 per cent.

The first NBA or NHL game impacted will be the Raptors versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd., which owns the Leafs and Raptors, said it is currently "working through the logistics of implementing this change" for ticket holders, and will have more details within 24 hours.

Additionally, MLSE is implementing an enhanced mask protocol within Scotiabank Arena beginning Saturday called "Operation Mask Up (or out)," which "requires all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building."

The Raptors marked a triumphant return to Scotiabank Arena in October after being forced to play their home games last season out of Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., due to border restrictions and COVID-19 safety protocols in Toronto and Ontario.

"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, MLSE remains fully supportive of the province's decision, and we continue to work closely with our government and public health partners to protect against the spread of COVID-19 within our community," MLSE said in its statement.

MLSE had already required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games this season.