Canada's Lance Stroll walks away from big crash in Formula 1 Singapore GP qualifying

The Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix first qualifying session was red-flagged early when Canadian driver Lance Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin and speared into the wall on the final corner on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Montreal native was able to walk away and said he was unhurt.

"I'm okay," Stroll said in a statement. "I'm frustrated as we have a big job – in the garage and on the race track – ahead of us.

"I was struggling for grip throughout the qualifying session... When I saw my lap wasn't improving, I pushed really hard in the last corner to try and make up that extra time, and that's when it went wrong."

A huge impact ended Lance Stroll's qualifying session early<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SingaporeGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SingaporeGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/xnpOGSsgsZ">pic.twitter.com/xnpOGSsgsZ</a> —@F1

The crash caused a lengthy delay as crews worked to clear away the debris and repair the barrier.

One of those to lose out was McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who only narrowly missed the wreckage of Stroll's car and couldn't complete his lap before the red flag came out leaving him 18th. Stroll was 20th and last.

With his Aston Martin Fernando Alonso qualifying seventh, the incident was a reminder of Stroll's underwhelming record this season at the team headed by his father, Lawrence Stroll.

Alonso has racked up 170 points to Stroll's 47 and the Canadian has not reached the podium this season.

"The only thing that matters today is that Lance is okay after the accident in qualifying," said Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack. "To see him step out of the car unaided is a testament to the FIA's constant work to improve safety.

"After some precautionary checks in the medical centre, he was cleared and released."

Carlos Sainz Jr. took pole for the race for Ferrari on Sunday ahead of George Russell of Mercedes and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull team had its worst qualifying results of the season with the Dutchman qualifying in eleventh and his teammate Sergio Perez in 13th.