Canada's Lance Stroll out of pre-season Formula One testing after bicycle accident
Aston Martin says Montreal driver hurt while training in Spain
Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident, the Aston Martin team said Monday.
Aston Martin said the Canadian driver was hurt while training in Spain.
The team didn't give any more details of how the incident happened or the nature of Stroll's injuries but said "Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties."
"I've had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season," Stroll said.
"I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible."
Aston Martin didn't say who might take Stroll's place when three days of testing begin Thursday in Bahrain.
Stroll's teammate for 2023 is Fernando Alonso and the team has two reserve drivers, Formula Two champion Felipe Drugovich and ex-McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.
Aston Martin said earlier Monday that Drugovich and Vandoorne would also be made available if McLaren needs a reserve driver in the first 15 races of the season.
