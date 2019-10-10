Lakers, Nets prepare to take centre court desipte NBA's fallout with China: reports
According to sources Thursday's exhibition will proceed as scheduled
As of early Wednesday evening, though, "all indications" were that the game would be played, according to sources of Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The teams also are scheduled to play Saturday.
An event in Shanghai scheduled for Wednesday to benefit the Special Olympics featuring the Lakers was canceled hours before it was to begin.
Another fan experience event also was pulled from the schedule of events around the appearance of the Lakers in China, the latest maneuver from the hosts underlining the depth of the fallout from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's comments last week.
WATCH | Chinese fans stand by government in battle with NBA:
State television broadcaster CCTV announced Tuesday that neither NBA game in the country would be televised. All 11 wholly owned Chinese companies with official partnerships with the NBA have severed ties with the NBA, CNN reported Wednesday afternoon.
The NBA said it did not cancel either fan event, one day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league regretted the consequences — but not the spirit — of Morey's tweet supporting Hong Kong's democratic revolution.
The league did cancel media availability on Wednesday.
"Given the fluidity of the situation, today's media availability has been postponed," the league said in a statement.