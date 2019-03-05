Video

Koe's impressive takeout keeps Alberta perfect at Brier

Kevin Koe scored 2 with the hammer in the 10th end to score a 7-6 win over Brad Gushue's Team Canada rink, as Team Alberta improved to 4-0 at the 2019 Brier.

