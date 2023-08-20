Paramount Prince captures 164th running of King's Plate in Toronto

Paramount Prince, with Patrick Husbands aboard, went wire-to-wire to capture the $1-million King's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

Paramount Prince, the Plate Trial winner that went off at 8/1, claimed the 1 1/4-mile race in an unofficial time of 2:01.93 on Woodbine's Tapeta course.

Paramount Prince earned trainer Mark Casse a third Plate title.

Filly Elysian Field, the Woodbine Oaks winner and another Casse-trained horse, was second in the 17-horse field. Stanley House took third,

The second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales, a 1 3/16-mile dirt race at Fort Erie Racetrack on Sept. 12.

Wando, bred and owned by the late Gus Schickedanz, was the last horse to win the Canadian Triple Crown, doing so in 2003,

Earlier on Sunday, Moria, the '22 Plate winner and even-money favourite, was second in the Grade II $200,000 Dance Smartly Stakes. The Kevin Attard-trained filly finished a length behind Miss Dracarys, which won the 1 1/16-mile race in 1:39.60 for trainer Neil Drysdale.

