Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports

Paramount Prince captures 164th running of King's Plate in Toronto

Paramount Prince, with Patrick Husbands aboard, went wire-to-wire to capture the $1-million King's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

Trainer Mark Casse wins 3rd Plate title

The Canadian Press ·
A horse races down the track.
Paramount Prince crosses the finish line to win the 164th running of the Kings’s Plate horse race in Toronto on Sunday. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Paramount Prince, with Patrick Husbands aboard, went wire-to-wire to capture the $1-million King's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

Paramount Prince, the Plate Trial winner that went off at 8/1, claimed the 1 1/4-mile race in an unofficial time of 2:01.93 on Woodbine's Tapeta course.

Paramount Prince earned trainer Mark Casse a third Plate title.

WATCH | Paramount Prince wins King's Plate:

Paramount Prince wins 164th running of King's Plate

1 hour ago
Duration 0:55
Paramount Prince and jockey Patrick Husbands capture the 164th King's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack.

Filly Elysian Field, the Woodbine Oaks winner and another Casse-trained horse, was second in the 17-horse field. Stanley House took third,

The second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales, a 1 3/16-mile dirt race at Fort Erie Racetrack on Sept. 12.

Wando, bred and owned by the late Gus Schickedanz, was the last horse to win the Canadian Triple Crown, doing so in 2003,

Earlier on Sunday, Moria, the '22 Plate winner and even-money favourite, was second in the Grade II $200,000 Dance Smartly Stakes. The Kevin Attard-trained filly finished a length behind Miss Dracarys, which won the 1 1/16-mile race in 1:39.60 for trainer Neil Drysdale.

WATCH | Who was the last jockey to win the King's Plate?

King's Plate is returning to Woodbine Racetrack this summer

3 months ago
Duration 2:21
The King’s Plate was last run in 1951. Since then, it has been known as the Queen’s Plate. But with King Charles now on the throne, Woodbine Racetrack is once again hosting the race named in the honour of the ruling monarch.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

now