We're not 'Kawhi-ing,' you're 'Kawhi-ing'

Four bounces and then an explosion of epic proportion.

The fadeaway jumper made by Kawhi Leonard in Sunday's Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers secured the Toronto Raptors a spot in the Eastern Conference final for just the second time in franchise history.

But you already knew that didn't you?

Of course you did, because you probably watched it live?

No?

Well, then a replay highlight?

Nope?

Ohhhhh, then you probably saw a meme of the epic Canadian Heritage moment?

Ding, ding, ding! That's right!

Canadian Heritage Moment: Kawhi <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Game7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Game7</a> Winner <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeStay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeStay</a> <a href="https://t.co/U1vayVMf9m">pic.twitter.com/U1vayVMf9m</a> —@Ahhlekz

But maybe someone should tell Leonard what a Canadian Heritage moment actually is?

“People are calling it a Canadian heritage moment.”<br>Kawhi: “That’s the first time I’ve heard that." —@ekoreen

Psst, Kawhi, it's this:

WATCH | Leonard's bouncing buzzer-beater sends Raptors to East final:

Kawhi Leonard poured in 41 points, including a dramatic game-winner as the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 92-90 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. 1:23

The moment was great, but have you seen it with Korean commentary?

Here's the Korean call of Kawhi Leonard's game-winning shot. People, I have chills. (call from SpoTV) <a href="https://t.co/lwKvqB24go">pic.twitter.com/lwKvqB24go</a> —@sung_minkim

Or how about a slow-mo version?

Time for some Twitter love for my vid. Go <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/sergeibaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sergeibaka</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Klow7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Klow7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MarcGasol?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarcGasol</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DGreen_14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DGreen_14</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/pskills43?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pskills43</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FredVanVleet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FredVanVleet</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TSN_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSN_Sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kawhi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kawhi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Matt__Devlin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Matt__Devlin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KateBeirness?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KateBeirness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoRautins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LeoRautins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBACanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBACanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/theScore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theScore</a> <a href="https://t.co/5H6709T6x5">pic.twitter.com/5H6709T6x5</a> —@hall_julian

Yeah? But have you tried playing Kanye West's song Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 to it?

Everything's better with music, after all.

FATHER STRETCH MY HANDS x KAWHI GAME WINNER <a href="https://t.co/P8Vp4tcwNU">pic.twitter.com/P8Vp4tcwNU</a> —@defjam

Ok, but what about side by side with the 2001 Vince Carter fadeaway jumper that had a much different outcome?

I couldn't get over the similarities between Kawhi's and Vince's shots. So I played them side-by-side.<br><br>Unreal. What a moment. <a href="https://t.co/zAHNqJOWyl">pic.twitter.com/zAHNqJOWyl</a> —@eighteenyards

And what could be more fun than watching the opposing team's devastation, side by side with the winners' jubilation?

The celebration and agony from Kawhi’s shot <a href="https://t.co/VrLEhjb5BX">pic.twitter.com/VrLEhjb5BX</a> —@joeDmarti

How about next to the little karateka named Phoenix from Orlando whose viral video shows us all what perseverance looks like:

Brings a tear to the eye, doesn't it?

So what does Leonard make of all this meme-ing?