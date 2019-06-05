Skip to Main Content
Kawhi Leonard's high school will be cheering for him in Game 3 of NBA Finals
Sports·Video

Kawhi Leonard's high school will be cheering for him in Game 3 of NBA Finals

The CBC's Kim Brunhuber visits Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Riverside, California to talk with a group of Kawhi Leonard's fans.
The CBC's Kim Brunhuber visits Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Riverside, California to talk with a group of Kawhi Leonard's fans. 3:29