Kaetlyn Osmond skates to a bronze medal | Pyeongchang Lookback
The medal was Canada's 27th of Pyeongchang – the most for the country in a single Winter Olympic Games.
The medal was Canada's 27th of Pyeongchang – the most for the country in a single Winter Olympic Games. 1:33

