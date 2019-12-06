Justin Kripps on bobsleigh racing: 'Every single detail matters'
Canadian Justin Kripps has been one of the more consistent bobsleigh pilots since breaking onto the professional circuit in 2012. Even with an Olympic Gold medal under his belt, Kripps continues to push himself to become better.
Social Sharing
Canadian Justin Kripps has been one of the more consistent bobsleigh pilots since breaking onto the professional circuit in 2012. Even with an Olympic Gold medal under his belt, Kripps continues to push himself to become better. 4:24