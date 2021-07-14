Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert's NY suspension
NYRA acted unconstitutionally for not having post-suspension hearing, judge found
A New York federal judge on Wednesday nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.
In her written ruling, Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the claims was required to meet constitutional muster.
But she said the racing association "had held no hearing — let alone a prompt one."
He called Amon's ruling "one step, in one venue, toward righting those wrongs," and said he hoped it would lead to cooperation between the parties rather than division.
"Bob Baffert and NYRA have had a good relationship in the past. My hope is that they can get to that point again for the overall good of horse racing," he said.
Dave O'Rourke, president of the NYRA, said in a statement the association is reviewing the court's decision to determine its "legal options and next steps."
O'Rourke said the association suspended Baffert to "protect the integrity of thoroughbred racing."
Irreparable harm
Amon said she concluded that Baffert had established a likelihood he will prove the suspension violated the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
She said he also made a "strong showing" that there would be irreparable harm if the suspension was not overturned.
Amon noted that lawyers for the New York Racing Association had argued at a hearing Monday in Brooklyn that the public depends on it to ensure races are conducted in a fair and honest manner and to protect the integrity of the sport.
"That may be true, but the public has no interest in having the `integrity of the sport' enforced by unconstitutional means," she wrote.
The NYRA operates Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course.
The suspension would have eliminated Baffert's ability to enter horses at Saratoga, which opens Thursday.
"The 2021 Saratoga summer meet is a one-time opportunity. And given that many of the races are limited to horses of a certain age, an inability to compete in those races now means those horses will never have the chance," the judge wrote.
"Baffert will face substantial damage to his income, client base, and reputation if he cannot enter horses at NYRA races for the indefinite future. He has already lost one prominent client and stands to lose others, and has been deprived of the ability to compete at Belmont," she said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?