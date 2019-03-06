Skip to Main Content
Jordan Weal scores in Montreal debut as Habs defeat Kings
Video

Jordan Weal scores in Montreal debut as Habs defeat Kings

Jordan Weal scored the eventual game-winner for the Montreal Canadiens in his Habs debut in a 3-1 win against the LA Kings.
Jordan Weal scored the eventual game-winner for the Montreal Canadiens in his Habs debut in a 3-1 win against the LA Kings. 0:25

