Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Jordan Eberle lifts Kraken to pre-season shootout win over Flames | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
Jordan Eberle lifts Kraken to pre-season shootout win over Flames
Seattle edges Calgary 4-3 as Jordan Eberle scores the shootout winner.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 12:21 AM ET | Last Updated: September 30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now