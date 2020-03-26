UFC champion Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested on suspicion of impaired driving
32-year-old found in parked car with gun, half-empty liquor bottle
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones has been arrested on suspicion of DWI and other offences after officers heard gunshots and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor early Thursday, Albuquerque police said.
The 32-year-old Jones was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said.
Police said Jones was found in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running about 1 a.m. Authorities said Jones showed signs of intoxication and a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor were in the vehicle.
Bernalillo County jail records indicate Jones was released after being booked.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Jones who could comment on his behalf.
Jones (26-1) retained his title in February by beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.