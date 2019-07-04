Skip to Main Content
Joey Chestnut devours 71 hot dogs for 12th Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest title
Sports·Video

Joey Chestnut won his 12th Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest title by wolfing down 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes to destroy the competition.
Joey Chestnut won his 12th Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest title by wolfing down 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes to destroy the competition. 1:24
