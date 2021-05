Sports · Video

Jets' Wheeler records 4 points in shutout win over Canucks

Winnipeg secures 3rd place in the North Division with a 5-0 victory over Vancouver, Jets captain Blake Wheeler scores 2 goals and adds 2 assists.

Social Sharing

Winnipeg secures 3rd place in the North Division with a 5-0 victory over Vancouver, Jets captain Blake Wheeler scores 2 goals and adds 2 assists.