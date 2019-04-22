Jenna Fryer
Latest from Jenna Fryer
Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500 on Penske's golden anniversary
Simon Pagenaud gave Roger Penske a golden victory at the Indianapolis 500. He may have saved his job doing it. Pagenaud outdueled Alexander Rossi in a breathtaking, 13-lap sprint to the finish Sunday that delivered an 18th victory in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" to the venerable team owner.
Takuma Sato holds off Castroneves for Indy 500 win
Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday to give Andretti a second consecutive victory in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." An Andretti driver has now won the 500 three times in the last four years.
Video
Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 in photo finish
Denny Hamlin has won the Daytona 500, edging Martin Truex Jr. by inches at the finish line. It was the closest finish in the history of the event.
Tony Stewart, NASCAR driver, to retire after 2016 season: report
Tony Stewart will announce he's retiring following the 2016 season at a news conference Wednesday, The Associated Press has learned. Not much has worked for him this season, as Stewart is 25th in the points standings.
Justin Wilson, IndyCar driver, dies of head injury at 37
IndyCar driver Justin Wilson has died of a head injury. He was in a coma and in critical condition after sustaining a head injury when he was hit by a large piece of debris that broke off a car Sunday in the crash-filled race at Pocono Raceway.