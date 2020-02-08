Skip to Main Content
Canada's Jeff Smith reaches pro darts tour final in 1st event back
Canadian Jeff Smith, who won his way back to the pro darts tour last month, made it to the final in his first event.

44-year-old from Saint John, N.B falls 8-4 to former world champion Gary Anderson

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Jeff Smith lost 8-4 to former world champion Gary Anderson at the Players Championship 1 on Saturday. (Christopher Dean/Canadian Press )

The 44-year-old from Saint John, N.B., lost 8-4 to former world champion Gary Anderson at the Players Championship 1 on Saturday.

Anderson raced into a 6-2 lead before Smith, who was competing in his first Players Championship event since 2013, fought back to 6-4. Anderson did not buckle, however, winning his first PDC ranking title since the 2018 World Matchplay.

Smith won his tour card last month at the 2020 PDC Qualifying Schools in Wigan.

"Great first day on the new job," tweeted Smith.

"Reaching a an OfficialPDC final on my first event is insane ... Just happy to be here doing what I love," he added.

