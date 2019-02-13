Skip to Main Content
Jamie Benn gets levelled... by a linesman
Video

Jamie Benn gets levelled... by a linesman

The Stars captain is used to taking and throwing big hits, but he certainly isn't used to having the officials join in on the physicality.
The Stars captain is used to taking and throwing big hits, but he certainly isn't used to having the officials join in on the physicality. 0:30

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us