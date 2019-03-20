Video

Jaden Schwartz sinks Oilers in four point performance

Jaden Schwartz's 4th career hat-trick set the pace for St. Louis in a big 7-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Social Sharing

Jaden Schwartz's 4th career hat-trick set the pace for St. Louis in a big 7-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. 0:28

Popular Now Find more popular stories