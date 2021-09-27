Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Is Paul Henderson a Hockey Hall of Famer? | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
Is Paul Henderson a Hockey Hall of Famer?
49 years after scoring one of the most famous goals in hockey history, the debate rages on. Rob Pizzo looks at both sides of the argument.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 9:39 AM ET | Last Updated: September 28
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now