Esports have no Olympic future until 'violence' is removed, IOC boss says
Being held for the 1st time at the Asian Games as a demonstration sport
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach isn't certain if, or when, esports might be incorporated into the Olympic Games.
But he was clear in an interview with The Associated Press at the Asian Games on Saturday in Jakarta that "we cannot have in the Olympic program a game that is promoting violence or discrimination."
Esports is being held for the first time at the Asian Games as a demonstration sport, and could be a full-medal event in four years in Hangzhou, China.
Bach says the violence in many esports is "contradictory to Olympic values." He also says it must be decided if esports "is a real sport." The IOC has been debating many of these questions since holding an esports forum in July at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.
