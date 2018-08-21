Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens stable after rods, screws placed in spine

Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens underwent surgery in Allentown, Pa., to have titanium rods and screws placed in his spine to stabilize a fracture after suffering a spinal cord injury in last weekend's crash at Pocono Raceway.

IndyCar said in a statement Tuesday that the severity of the injury was unknown.

Wickens, 29, is expected to undergo more surgery to treat fractures in his lower body and right forearm. The native of Guelph, Ont., remains in stable condition.

Watch the crash:

Guelph, Ontario's Robert Wickens was taken to hospital after a violent crash at the IndyCar ABC Supply 500. Teammate and fellow Canadian James Hinchcliffe was also involved in the crash. 1:35

His car sailed into the fence at Pocono when he and Ryan Hunter-Reay made slight contact on Sunday.

Hunter-Reay's car spun and Wickens's car launched over it and into the fence. A large hole was torn in the fence. The race was delayed two hours to repair the damage.

Wickens is a rookie in IndyCar but a championship driver in touring cars in Europe. He left that series this year to try IndyCar alongside childhood friend James Hinchcliffe.

The two Canadians became friends racing against each other in the junior ranks, and Hinchcliffe lured Wickens back to North America.

Wickens, in the red car, went soaring into the fence at Pocono Raceway as part of a horrific IndyCar wreck on Sunday. (@f1writers/Twitter)

Hinchcliffe, from Oakville, Ont., and Wickens drive for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, and Wickens had been surprisingly competitive since his series debut. He was on his way to winning the season opener at St. Petersburg, Fla., until he was spun in the closing laps.

Wickens had one pole, four podiums and a pair of runner-up finishes, and was sixth in the standings before his crash.

He was top rookie at the Indianapolis 500 in May, finishing ninth.