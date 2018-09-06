Canadian driver Robert Wickens suffered fractured spinal cord, neck in August crash
Among 9 specific injuries according the Guelph, Ont. IndyCar driver's family
IndyCar driver Robert Wickens fractured his spinal cord and neck, as well as seven other serious injuries, when he crashed at Pocono Raceway.
The family of the Canadian driver revealed the injuries Wickens suffered when his car launched into the fence Aug. 19 at the Pennsylvania track. Among the injuries are a thoracic spinal fracture, a fractured neck, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs and a fractured right forearm.
He had surgeries this week at IU Health Methodist Hospital to repair fractures to both of his legs and hands and is expected to be moved to a rehabilitation center soon. It could be months before the severity of the injury is known. The Wickens family revealed the extent of his injuries Thursday through Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.
"As unverified sources immediately following Robert's accident inaccurately and without permission portrayed his condition as less than severe, in an effort to remain transparent and open, we are providing a list of Robert's injuries to truly showcase the severity of what our son/brother/fiance/friend/teammate has gone through and will be recovering from in the months to come," the family said.
Wickens' family added it was "blown away" by the support of the IndyCar community.
Watch the crash:
Schmidt Peterson did not field Wickens' car in the race after his accident, but Carlos Munoz drove it at Portland last weekend and will close the season in the seat at Sonoma in California. However, the team said the car will be Wickens' when he's able to return.
"The No. 6 entry is for Robert Wickens and him only," the team said. "No matter the amount of time it takes for his full recovery, we will hold that seat for him. The road to Robert's recovery will be a long and tough one, but we hope you'll be alongside us cheering him on."
