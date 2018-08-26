Robert Wickens speaks to family for 1st time since harrowing wreck
Canadian IndyCar driver breathing without medical assistance
IndyCar driver Robert Wickens was breathing without medical assistance and began speaking with his family Saturday for the first time since his harrowing wreck at Pocono Raceway.
Watch the crash:
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports made the announcement shortly before the start of the IndyCar race at Gateway Motorsports Park. The team is only fielding James Hinchcliffe's car in Saturday night's race, though the No. 6 that Wickens would have driven this week was parked outside the haulers.
Many drivers, crew members and fans were wearing hats and stickers in Wickens' support.
The IndyCar rookie crashed early in last Sunday's race at Pocono, touching Ryan Hunter-Reay and hurtling into the catch fence. His car was torn apart and the Canadian driver was airlifted to the hospital, where he has undergone surgeries to his spinal cord and extremities.
