Canadian IndyCar driver Wickens continues recovery at hospital near home
29-year-old will soon undergo further surgery at Indianapolis hospital
Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has been transferred to a hospital near his home of Indianapolis to continue his recovery after a frightening crash.
The native of Guelph, Ont., was moved to IU Health Methodist Hospital on Thursday after 12 days at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Pennsylvania following an Aug. 19 incident at Pocono Raceway.
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Wickens's team, said the 29-year-old will soon undergo further surgery on his lower extremities.
Watch the crash here:
Wickens went spiralling into the wall after touching Ryan Hunter-Reay's car during the IndyCar race on Aug. 19. He was then airlifted to hospital.
Last Saturday, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports said Wickens was breathing without medical assistance and speaking with his family.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.