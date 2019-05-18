Canada's James Hinchcliffe uninjured after crash at Indy 500

James Hinchcliffe suffered no serious injuries after a crash on the second lap of his qualifying run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Track officials announced the popular Canadian driver had been checked and released at the infield medical centre. He's also been cleared to drive.

The question is whether the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team can get a car ready for Hinchcliffe to make another qualifying attempt. The first day of qualifying ends at 6 p.m. Another round of qualifying begins early Sunday afternoon.

Hinchcliffe says the team was running "on the edge" and he thought a gust of wind pushed the car up the track and toward the wall.

Last year, Hinchcliffe was one of two drivers who didn't make the 33-car starting grid for the Indianapolis 500. This year, 36 cars are on the entry sheet for the May 26 race. Hinchcliffe may be in danger of missing the race again.