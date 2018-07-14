Coming Up
Watch the World U19 Football Championship: Canada vs Sweden
Canada takes on Sweden in their opening match of the IFAF World U19 Football Championship in Mexico City on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET to watch Canada take on Sweden in their opening match of the IFAF World U19 Football Championship in Mexico City.
Canada enters the tournament as the defending champions.
Return on Wednesday, July 18 at 2 p.m. ET as Canada will take on the loser of Mexico vs. Japan.
