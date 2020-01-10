Skip to Main Content
IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Women's Skeleton - La Plagne
Sports·Live

Plunging head first at breakneck speed, Women's Skeleton will impress with their skills from La Plange, France.
