Skip to Main Content
IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Women's Skeleton (Heat 1 & 2) - Lake Placid
Sports·Live

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Women's Skeleton (Heat 1 & 2) - Lake Placid

Women dive head long into Skeleton sliding action from Lake Placid.
Women dive head long into Skeleton sliding action from Lake Placid. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports